MB8 Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $11,589.00 (MB8)

MB8 Coin (CURRENCY:MB8) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last seven days, MB8 Coin has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One MB8 Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and WhiteBit. MB8 Coin has a market capitalization of $6.00 million and approximately $11,589.00 worth of MB8 Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00044329 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00057617 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MB8 is a coin. MB8 Coin’s total supply is 585,996,725 coins. MB8 Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. MB8 Coin’s official website is mb8coin.io.

MB8 Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and WhiteBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MB8 Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MB8 Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MB8 Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

