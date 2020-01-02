Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,672 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up about 0.7% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.54.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $193.46 per share, with a total value of $251,498.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $3.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $200.79. 3,541,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,728. The firm has a market cap of $148.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.46. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $173.41 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.35.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

