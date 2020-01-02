MCO Reaches Market Cap of $62.63 Million (MCO)

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One MCO token can currently be purchased for about $3.97 or 0.00055471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, Binance, Gate.io and ABCC. During the last seven days, MCO has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. MCO has a total market cap of $62.63 million and approximately $12.73 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00039008 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.85 or 0.05970709 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030126 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002121 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00036234 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00001244 BTC.

MCO Token Profile

MCO (CRYPTO:MCO) is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. MCO’s official message board is medium.com/@Crypto.com. The official website for MCO is crypto.com. MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto.

Buying and Selling MCO

MCO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, EXX, ABCC, Coinrail, Binance, Livecoin, Bithumb, LATOKEN, YoBit, OKEx, Upbit, IDEX, DDEX, Gate.io, Liqui, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Cashierest, BigONE, Coinnest, Cobinhood and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

