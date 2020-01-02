MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $36,193.00

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. MediBloc [ERC20] has a total market capitalization of $10.91 million and $36,193.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, IDEX, Coinrail and Cashierest.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00039601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.87 or 0.06030952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030688 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036541 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024466 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Profile

MediBloc [ERC20] is a token. It was first traded on May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official website is medibloc.org. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [ERC20] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Coinsuper, CPDAX, Kryptono, Coinrail, DEx.top, IDEX, Gate.io, Bittrex and Cashierest. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [ERC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

