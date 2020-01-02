MediBloc [QRC20] One Day Volume Tops $9,510.00 (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market cap of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,999.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.88 or 0.01828130 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.97 or 0.02815796 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00572805 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011758 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00634753 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00061112 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00023921 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00383299 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Profile

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc. The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

