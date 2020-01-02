Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Upgraded by Guggenheim to Buy

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) was upgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $135.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.00% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Argus lifted their price target on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.20.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $113.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.40. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $81.66 and a 1-year high of $115.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $151.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total value of $5,703,199.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,334,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,940,236,000 after purchasing an additional 640,083 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,439,341,000 after acquiring an additional 413,027 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,211,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,163,147,000 after acquiring an additional 516,915 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 9.4% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,499,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,412,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 14.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,655,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $940,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

