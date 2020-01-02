Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.82 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) will post sales of $7.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.90 billion and the lowest is $7.79 billion. Medtronic posted sales of $7.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year sales of $31.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.40 billion to $31.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $33.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.80 billion to $33.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Argus increased their price objective on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.42.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at $20,764,312.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,334,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,940,236,000 after buying an additional 640,083 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,439,341,000 after buying an additional 413,027 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Medtronic by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,211,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,163,147,000 after buying an additional 516,915 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 9.4% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,499,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,412,142,000 after buying an additional 1,251,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Medtronic by 14.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,655,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $940,555,000 after buying an additional 1,250,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $113.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $151.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $81.66 and a 12 month high of $115.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

