MEET.ONE Market Capitalization Reaches $1.01 Million (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $421,042.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEET.ONE token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, DragonEX and BigONE.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00186697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.44 or 0.01336924 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000635 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024870 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00121464 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE.

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Gate.io and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

