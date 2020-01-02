Megacoin Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $52,049.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00573591 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011793 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011178 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,383,269 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org.

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

