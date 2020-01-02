Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) Senior Officer Darin Anthony Rayburn Purchases 1,650 Shares

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) Senior Officer Darin Anthony Rayburn purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.69 per share, with a total value of C$20,938.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 46,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$592,952.94.

Shares of TSE:MRD traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.14. 2,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.91, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.54. The company has a market cap of $421.35 million and a PE ratio of 7.69. Melcor Developments Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$11.44 and a 12 month high of C$14.00.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$53.95 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 0.9200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Melcor Developments’s payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Melcor Developments from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Property, REIT, and Recreational Property divisions. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

