Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,442.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 38.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, CoinExchange and Bittrex. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $350,175.00 and approximately $6,442.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00041236 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00574767 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000214 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000059 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000836 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.