MenaPay Hits 1-Day Volume of $427,486.00 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. MenaPay has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $427,486.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. One MenaPay token can now be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, Dcoin, Hanbitco and Sistemkoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MenaPay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00189367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.18 or 0.01339986 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00024734 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00121591 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,549,720 tokens. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Hanbitco, Dcoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.