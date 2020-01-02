MenaPay (MPAY) Price Hits $0.0132 on Exchanges

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $398,687.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MenaPay has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MenaPay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, ABCC, Dcoin and Hanbitco.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MenaPay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013986 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00189536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.37 or 0.01335359 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025019 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00121605 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MenaPay Token Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,549,720 tokens. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io.

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Hanbitco, ABCC and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.