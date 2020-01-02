Mercadolibre (MELI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Mercadolibre (NASDAQ: MELI) in the last few weeks:

12/30/2019 – Mercadolibre was upgraded by analysts at Itau BBA Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/25/2019 – Mercadolibre was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/23/2019 – Mercadolibre was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

12/13/2019 – Mercadolibre was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/4/2019 – Mercadolibre had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $670.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $653.00.

12/3/2019 – Mercadolibre was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/25/2019 – Mercadolibre was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/16/2019 – Mercadolibre was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/6/2019 – Mercadolibre was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Mercadolibre stock traded up $38.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $610.19. 588,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1-year low of $289.14 and a 1-year high of $698.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $575.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $584.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of -744.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($2.97). Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $603.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,500,000 after acquiring an additional 14,951 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Mercadolibre by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,020,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,402,000 after purchasing an additional 541,277 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Mercadolibre by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 854,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,960,000 after purchasing an additional 242,962 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Mercadolibre by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 338,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,655,000 after purchasing an additional 79,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mercadolibre by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 338,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,416,000 after purchasing an additional 33,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

