Merculet (MVP) Hits Market Cap of $396,867.00

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, Merculet has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Merculet token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinMex, OKEx, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Merculet has a total market cap of $396,867.00 and $60,296.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Merculet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014018 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00188156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.22 or 0.01334260 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025101 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00122049 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,010,487,580 tokens. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Merculet

Merculet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx, Hotbit, CoinMex, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.