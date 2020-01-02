Mercury (MER) Price Reaches $0.0026 on Top Exchanges

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Mercury has a total market cap of $257,859.00 and approximately $755.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mercury token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, Upbit and Tidex. In the last week, Mercury has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00188423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.88 or 0.01337482 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025105 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00122009 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s launch date was March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official website is www.darcr.us. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

