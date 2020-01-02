Mercury (MER) Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last Week

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, Mercury has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. Mercury has a market cap of $252,445.00 and $374.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Upbit, Bittrex and Tidex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00190291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.41 or 0.01347868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024889 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00121596 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury’s genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us.

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Upbit, Bittrex and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

