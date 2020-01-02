MESG 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $223,107.00 (MESG)

MESG (CURRENCY:MESG) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, MESG has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. MESG has a total market capitalization of $428,041.00 and approximately $223,107.00 worth of MESG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MESG token can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00186681 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.18 or 0.01334444 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00121769 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MESG Profile

MESG’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,145,249 tokens. The Reddit community for MESG is /r/mesg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MESG is mesg.com. The official message board for MESG is medium.com/mesg. MESG’s official Twitter account is @mesgfoundation.

Buying and Selling MESG

MESG can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MESG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MESG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MESG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

