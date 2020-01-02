Metadium Market Cap Tops $4.71 Million (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Metadium token can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Kucoin and Coinsuper. Over the last week, Metadium has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Metadium has a market capitalization of $4.71 million and $101,406.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00189280 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.63 or 0.01343909 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024858 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00121718 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Metadium Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com.

Buying and Selling Metadium

Metadium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bytex, Coinsuper, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

