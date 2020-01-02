Metal (MTL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.41 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Metal has a market capitalization of $12.14 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00003054 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Tidex, IDEX and Upbit. In the last seven days, Metal has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014393 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00187311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.54 or 0.01329351 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00017849 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024819 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00120949 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

MTL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,083,821 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com.

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Cryptopia, Upbit, Kyber Network, OKEx, Huobi and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

