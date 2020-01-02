MetaMorph (METM) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $140,326.00 and approximately $17,517.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMorph token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Mercatox, BitMart and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00039012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.07 or 0.06019889 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030846 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036540 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000290 BTC.

MetaMorph is a token. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,291,489 tokens. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro.

MetaMorph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, LATOKEN, BitMart and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

