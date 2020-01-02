Metaverse ETP Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00005123 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, RightBTC, HitBTC and TOPBTC. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $27.61 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.46 or 0.01830925 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014454 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00060743 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,310,683 coins and its circulating supply is 77,310,579 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Coinsuper, CoinBene, HitBTC, Bitfinex, RightBTC, Bit-Z and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

