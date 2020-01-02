Metronome Price Reaches $0.41 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Metronome coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00005917 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $18.94, $50.98 and $7.50. Over the last week, Metronome has traded up 10% against the US dollar. Metronome has a market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $332,009.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00189335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.74 or 0.01343839 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024883 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00121709 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,604,933 coins and its circulating supply is 9,842,809 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

