MIB Coin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5,822.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $198,960.00 and approximately $5,822.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, CoinBene and IDCM.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00013072 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000641 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00001187 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MIB Coin Token Profile

MIB uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 348,694,099 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,392,171 tokens. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io.

MIB Coin Token Trading

MIB Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Coinsuper and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.