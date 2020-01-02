Michael de Villiers Sells 2,550,500 Shares of Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) Stock

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) insider Michael de Villiers sold 2,550,500 shares of Ariana Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £51,010 ($67,100.76).

Michael de Villiers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ariana Resources alerts:

On Monday, December 23rd, Michael de Villiers bought 743,370 shares of Ariana Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £14,867.40 ($19,557.22).

AAU stock opened at GBX 2.48 ($0.03) on Thursday. Ariana Resources plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 2.98 ($0.04). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19.

Ariana Resources Company Profile

Ariana Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Turkey. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company's flagship project is the Red Rabbit project, including the Kiziltepe and Tavsan sectors located in western Turkey.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Ariana Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ariana Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.