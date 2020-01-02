MicroBitcoin Trading 6.6% Higher This Week (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, BiteBTC and STEX. During the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $10.80 million and approximately $5,338.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005676 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MicroBitcoin (MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg.

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

