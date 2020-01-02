Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) will announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.26. Microchip Technology posted earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $6.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley set a $120.00 price objective on Microchip Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.06.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 276.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 732.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

MCHP stock traded up $2.88 on Thursday, reaching $107.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,858,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,302. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.13. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $66.16 and a 12-month high of $108.09. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.366 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

