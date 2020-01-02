Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Given $26.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $26.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.57 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mid Penn Bancorp an industry rank of 182 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

MPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $426,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 64,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 2,277.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. 18.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MPB opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Mid Penn Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The company has a market cap of $239.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average is $25.73.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

