Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Major Shareholder Buys 22,771 Shares

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 22,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $360,920.35. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rtw Investments, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 400,000 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $6,400,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 5,487 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $103,978.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIST remained flat at $$16.01 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,138. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average of $19.23. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $27.95.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $679,000. VHCP Management II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,033,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,344,000. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

