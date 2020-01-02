MINDOL (MIN) Market Capitalization Reaches $472.91 Million

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. MINDOL has a total market cap of $472.91 million and $2.15 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MINDOL token can now be bought for $2.78 or 0.00039809 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, CoinTiger and Coineal. In the last week, MINDOL has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MINDOL alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00584668 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005111 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000206 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00001352 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000060 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000440 BTC.

About MINDOL

MINDOL (MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,295,785 tokens. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev.

MINDOL Token Trading

MINDOL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinTiger and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MINDOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MINDOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.