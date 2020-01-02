MINDOL (MIN) Price Tops $3.15 on Major Exchanges

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, MINDOL has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MINDOL token can now be bought for about $3.15 or 0.00043964 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger, Coineal and Coinsuper. MINDOL has a market capitalization of $536.50 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00575892 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000214 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000061 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00001099 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000440 BTC.

MINDOL Token Profile

MINDOL (CRYPTO:MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,295,785 tokens. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev.

MINDOL Token Trading

MINDOL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, CoinTiger and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

