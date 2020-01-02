MinexCoin (MNX) Reaches One Day Volume of $44,398.00

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last week, MinexCoin has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One MinexCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000597 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Exmo, Livecoin and CoinExchange. MinexCoin has a market capitalization of $254,581.00 and $44,398.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00190291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.41 or 0.01347868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00039501 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024889 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00121596 BTC.

MinexCoin Profile

MinexCoin (CRYPTO:MNX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,513,998 coins and its circulating supply is 6,109,302 coins. The official website for MinexCoin is minexcoin.com. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MinexCoin

MinexCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, Exmo and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinexCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinexCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

