MinexCoin Price Reaches $0.0436 on Exchanges (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, MinexCoin has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MinexCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,491.00 and approximately $46,267.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MinexCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0436 or 0.00000609 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Exmo, Livecoin and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00188696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.97 or 0.01339216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00039668 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025095 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00122105 BTC.

MinexCoin Coin Profile

MinexCoin (CRYPTO:MNX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,513,725 coins and its circulating supply is 6,107,872 coins. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MinexCoin

MinexCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Exmo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinexCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MinexCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

