MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Market Capitalization Tops $61,393.00

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 23.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 38.6% lower against the dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $61,393.00 and $35.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013986 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00189536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.37 or 0.01335359 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025019 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00121605 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 521,996,239 coins and its circulating supply is 171,994,117 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin.

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

