Mithril (MITH) Price Reaches $0.0074 on Top Exchanges

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Mithril has a market cap of $5.34 million and approximately $397,503.00 worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Mithril token can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, LBank and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007263 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008640 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000412 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 721,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken. Mithril’s official website is mith.io.

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Ethfinex, BitForex, LBank, Gate.io, OKEx, FCoin, DigiFinex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

