Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Mitie Group (LON:MTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.91) price target on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 189 ($2.49).

LON MTO opened at GBX 144.90 ($1.91) on Thursday. Mitie Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 106.10 ($1.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 170.10 ($2.24). The stock has a market cap of $530.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 138.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 151.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 926.10.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

