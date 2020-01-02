Mitie Group PLC (LON:MTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mitie Group PLC (LON:MTO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 215 ($2.83).

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTO shares. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.91) price objective on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

MTO stock opened at GBX 146.35 ($1.93) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $530.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 926.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 138.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 151.06. Mitie Group has a 52 week low of GBX 106.10 ($1.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 170.10 ($2.24).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Mitie Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.22%.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

