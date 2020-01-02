Mixin (XIN) Price Hits $171.70 on Top Exchanges

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, Mixin has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Mixin token can now be bought for approximately $171.70 or 0.02469226 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin and BigONE. Mixin has a market cap of $80.55 million and $44.26 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mixin

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,103 tokens. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

