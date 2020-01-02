Mixin (XIN) Price Tops $174.95 on Exchanges

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 1st. Mixin has a market capitalization of $82.06 million and $45.92 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mixin token can currently be bought for approximately $174.95 or 0.02449636 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 54.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mixin Token Profile

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,071 tokens. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork.

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.