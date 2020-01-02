MKM Partners Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE)

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at MKM Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $91.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $75.00. MKM Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LITE. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.24.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $79.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.55 and its 200 day moving average is $60.26. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $38.73 and a 1 year high of $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $249,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 41,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,541,888.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,148.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,970 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,043 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Lumentum by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

