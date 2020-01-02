MktCoin (MLM) Trading Down 73.2% This Week

MktCoin (CURRENCY:MLM) traded down 35.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One MktCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and C-CEX. MktCoin has a total market cap of $41,837.00 and approximately $1,674.00 worth of MktCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MktCoin has traded down 73.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MktCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00188645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.18 or 0.01332955 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024786 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00121334 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MktCoin Coin Profile

MktCoin’s total supply is 2,274,139,410 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,529,900 coins. The official website for MktCoin is mktcoin.org.

MktCoin Coin Trading

MktCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MktCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MktCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MktCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MktCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MktCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.