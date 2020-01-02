MMOCoin (MMO) Market Cap Tops $272,389.00

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, MMOCoin has traded down 1% against the dollar. One MMOCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. MMOCoin has a total market cap of $272,389.00 and approximately $6,001.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00061827 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000086 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 39.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 260.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MMOCoin Coin Profile

MMOCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2018. MMOCoin’s total supply is 109,307,684 coins and its circulating supply is 60,546,022 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro.

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

MMOCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

