MNPCoin (MNP) Price Tops $0.0036 on Exchanges

MNPCoin (CURRENCY:MNP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. MNPCoin has a total market capitalization of $7,794.00 and $106.00 worth of MNPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MNPCoin has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One MNPCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00189448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.58 or 0.01342521 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024887 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00121621 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MNPCoin Coin Profile

MNPCoin’s total supply is 4,237,567 coins and its circulating supply is 2,191,996 coins. The official website for MNPCoin is mnpcoin.pro. MNPCoin’s official Twitter account is @MNPCoin.

Buying and Selling MNPCoin

MNPCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MNPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MNPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MNPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

