Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) & aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Critical Comparison

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Moderna and aTyr Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna -652.57% -38.25% -30.23% aTyr Pharma N/A -79.78% -49.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Moderna and aTyr Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna $135.07 million 47.20 -$384.73 million ($4.95) -3.86 aTyr Pharma N/A N/A -$34.51 million ($16.11) -0.26

aTyr Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Moderna. Moderna is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than aTyr Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Moderna and aTyr Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna 0 0 10 0 3.00 aTyr Pharma 0 2 1 0 2.33

Moderna presently has a consensus price target of $28.56, suggesting a potential upside of 49.98%. aTyr Pharma has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.86%. Given Moderna’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Moderna is more favorable than aTyr Pharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.3% of Moderna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.5% of Moderna shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Moderna beats aTyr Pharma on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics. It has strategic alliances with AstraZeneca, Merck & Co., Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The company was formerly known as Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Moderna, Inc. in August 2018. Moderna, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD. The company has a collaboration with the University of Nebraska Medical Center for the development of neuropilin-2 receptor biology; and a research collaboration and option agreement with CSL Behring for the development of product candidates derived from up to four tRNA synthetases. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

