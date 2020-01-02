Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Cut to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.26% from the stock’s current price.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.98. 389,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,377. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.83. Moderna has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $29.79.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.81 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 652.57% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

