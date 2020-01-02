Moin (MOIN) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Moin has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Moin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, CoinExchange and C-CEX. Moin has a market capitalization of $26,028.00 and approximately $212.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Moin

Moin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 8,865,673 coins. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moin’s official website is discovermoin.com. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Livecoin and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moin using one of the exchanges listed above.

