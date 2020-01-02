Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) versus Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GNMSF) Critical Analysis

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

This table compares Molecular Templates and Genmab A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates $13.28 million 38.93 -$30.29 million ($1.02) -13.71 Genmab A/S $479.45 million 27.84 $233.19 million N/A N/A

Genmab A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Molecular Templates.

Risk & Volatility

Molecular Templates has a beta of 3.17, suggesting that its stock price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genmab A/S has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Molecular Templates and Genmab A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molecular Templates 0 0 2 0 3.00 Genmab A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Molecular Templates presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.19%. Given Molecular Templates’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Molecular Templates is more favorable than Genmab A/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.0% of Molecular Templates shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Genmab A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 42.6% of Molecular Templates shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Molecular Templates and Genmab A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates -289.90% -44.86% -30.14% Genmab A/S 42.03% 16.46% 15.40%

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. The company also develops MT-4019, engineered toxin body targeting CD38; and TAK-169 targeting CD38. It has an agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop CD38-targeted engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of patients with diseases, such as multiple myeloma. Molecular Templates, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Its products under development include Ofatumumab to treat CLL and multiple sclerosis; Daratumumab to treat MM, natural killer/T-cell lymphoma, and amyloidosis; Tisotumab vedotin for treating cervical, ovarian, and solid cancers; HuMax-AXL-ADC, and HexaBody-DR5/DR5 for treating solid cancers; and DuoBody-CD3xCD20 for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. The company's products under development also comprise Teprotumumab for the treatment of Graves' orbitopathy; Camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301) to treat lymphoma, solid tumors, and acute myeloid leukemia (AML); HuMax-IL8 (BMS-986253) for treating advanced cancers; JNJ-61186372 for the treatment of non-small-cell lung cancer; JNJ-63709178 to treat AML; JNJ-64007957 and JNJ-64407564 for MM; and Lu AF82422 for treating Parkinson's disease. In addition, it has approximately 20 active pre-clinical programs, including naked, bispecific, and immune effector function enhanced antibodies. The company has commercial license and collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to co-develop tisotumab vedotin, an antibody-drug conjugate; and research collaboration and license agreement with Immatics Biotechnologies GmbH to research and develop next-generation bispecific immunotherapies for treating multiple cancer indications. Genmab A/S was founded in 1999 and is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.