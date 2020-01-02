Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ: MBRX):

12/31/2019 – Moleculin Biotech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a preclinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. The company’s lead product candidate is Annamycin, a Phase II clinical stage anthracycline for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is based in Houston, TX. “

12/21/2019 – Moleculin Biotech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a preclinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. The company’s lead product candidate is Annamycin, a Phase II clinical stage anthracycline for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is based in Houston, TX. “

12/18/2019 – Moleculin Biotech was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/14/2019 – Moleculin Biotech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a preclinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. The company’s lead product candidate is Annamycin, a Phase II clinical stage anthracycline for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is based in Houston, TX. “

12/11/2019 – Moleculin Biotech was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/4/2019 – Moleculin Biotech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a preclinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. The company’s lead product candidate is Annamycin, a Phase II clinical stage anthracycline for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is based in Houston, TX. “

11/23/2019 – Moleculin Biotech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a preclinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. The company’s lead product candidate is Annamycin, a Phase II clinical stage anthracycline for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is based in Houston, TX. “

11/18/2019 – Moleculin Biotech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

Shares of MBRX opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.90. Moleculin Biotech Inc has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBRX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 151.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,933 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 134.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 64,632 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 430.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 676,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 235.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,680,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company also develops WP1066 Portfolio, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML; and WP1122 Portfolio and related molecules for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and related central nervous system malignancies.

