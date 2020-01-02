MonaCoin Price Reaches $0.75 on Top Exchanges (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. MonaCoin has a market cap of $49.30 million and approximately $377,721.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00010724 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bitbank, Fisco and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,996.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.95 or 0.01829413 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $195.16 or 0.02790578 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00570522 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011833 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00640950 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00060995 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00023137 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00389293 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bleutrade, Upbit, Zaif, Bitbank, CryptoBridge, Fisco, Livecoin and QBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.