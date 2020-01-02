Monarch Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $62,351.00 (MT)

Monarch (CURRENCY:MT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Monarch token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. Monarch has a market capitalization of $88,846.00 and approximately $62,351.00 worth of Monarch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monarch has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monarch Token Profile

Monarch launched on May 18th, 2016. Monarch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,691,709 tokens. Monarch’s official website is monarchwallet.com. The Reddit community for Monarch is /r/MonarchToken. Monarch’s official Twitter account is @MyceliumCom.

Monarch Token Trading

Monarch can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monarch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monarch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monarch using one of the exchanges listed above.

